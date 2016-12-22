Inmate with Geary County convictions denied parole

A Kansas Department of Corrections inmate serving time for several Geary County charges including first degree murder apparently has been passed over for parole. 44-year-old Mikel Dreiling’s next possible earliest release date is now December of 2018.

Dreiling was convicted in connection with a prominent Geary County murder case in 1994, with public comment sessions in October and possible parole this month. The KDOC website recently updated his status with the December 2018 date. He’s being held in the Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

Dreiling and his sister Dana Flynn were sentenced in early 1997 in the shooting death of Randall Sheridan. Flynn is not eligible for release until January of 2019.