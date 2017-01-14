JCPD aggravated battery arrest

Junction City Police Department Sergeant Brad Diel reported on Saturday morning, January 14th, at around 1AM Junction City Police Department Officers were dispatched to 1038 Grant Avenue, Veterans Motorcycle Club, in reference to a disturbance. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that one victim sustained injuries and was transported to Salina Reginal Hospital where the subject is in critical condition.

During the investigation two suspects were identified, Todd Mahoney 38 years of age, of Grandview Plaza and Kirk Fuller 33 years of age, of Junction City. On 01-14- 2017 both Todd Mahoney and Kirk Fuller were arrested for Aggravated Battery. Both Todd Mahoney and Kirk Fuller were confined at the Geary County Detention Center on no bond pending first appearance.