Junction City Police are investigating the death of a 38 year old Downs man. A news release Monday indicates JCPD officers were called Saturday to the scene of a subject unresponsive in the cab of a semi-truck that was parked in the parking lot of Sapp Brothers truck stop. Upon arrival EMS and officers located 38 year old, Michael Menzies Jr. of Downs, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was performed on Monday in Topeka. No foul play is suspected and toxicology results are pending.