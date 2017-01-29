K-State says 63 students affected by Trump immigration ban

The status of at least 63 Kansas State University students and three scholars from countries included in President Donald Trump’s Muslim immigration ban is now in question.

K-State issued a “K-State Today Special Alert” Sunday that said the university has received numerous questions concerning the status of its international community since the Trump administration issued another executive order Friday banning entry for at least 90 days for immigrants and refugees from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

The executive order sparked another round of protests across the country and around the world. In his first week in office, President Trump has issued more than a dozen executive actions without congressional input.

A federal judge, however, temporarily blocked the detention and removal of individuals affected by the administration’s ban late Saturday night.

Below is K-State’s full statement:

Kansas State University has received multiple inquiries regarding the consequences of President Trump’s executive order that temporarily bans citizens of seven countries from entering the U.S. The university sent a message to all international students and scholars to make them aware of the executive order and advising them on international travels. University officials are currently reaching out to all students, faculty and staff who may be affected.

“K-State deeply values the contributions of our international family members and regrets the disruption this situation is causing in their lives,” said Richard Myers, president. “As a public research university with global connections, we are concerned about the detrimental effects of this policy on those pursuing academic studies and research. Our immediate task is to explore ways to be supportive of the students and families impacted.”

The executive order bans entry for at least 90 days for nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. An initial count indicates Kansas State University has 63 students and three scholars from these countries. There are likely additional students, faculty and staff who hold green cards and might also be affected.

The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) has issued a statement on behalf of its members, which includes Kansas State University. The ban has generated significant confusion and has already adversely affected members of the university communities across the nation.

The situation is fluid and there are legal actions that may affect the status of those involved. The university will post the latest information at www.k-state.edu/media/update/international.html. Students, faculty and staff who may be affected are encouraged to contact the Office of International Student and Scholar Services.