A 62-year-old Kansas Department of Corrections inmate serving time for a 1986 aggravated robbery in Geary County has just been released. Archie Watkins Jr. was released by the KDOC November ninth.

Watkins parole hearing was in September after August public comment sessions.

Watkins had been serving time since his sentencing in April of 1987. He most recently had been at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. According to KDOC records, he currently is in Sedgwick County post incarceration.