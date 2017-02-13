Local quartet delivers Valentines spirit

The Charades

Have you put off finding the perfect gift for your Valentine this year? The Charades may be the answer to the procrastinator’s prayer. The quartet, made up of members of the Little Apple Barbershop Chorus, was on the KMAN Morning Show with Dave and Cathy on Monday. They will be busy from noon on Monday until 8 p.m. on Tuesday delivering an estimated 150 singing Valentines. A rose, a box of chocolates, and even a commemorative photograph are also included in the $35 price tag. According to organizer Don Thomson, proceeds from the event go to funding music education efforts.

To schedule a singing Valentine for that special someone, call 539-6333.