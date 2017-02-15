Man suspected of stealing car batteries caught

A man suspected of stealing car and lawn tractor batteries was taken into custody Monday.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office informed KMAN Wednesday it received multiple reports of stolen vehicle batteries in the area of Louisville. These thefts are believed to have occurred Feb 8-12. Detectives working these cases have received tips and assistance from the public to help identify a suspect, William Joseph Eichem, who was taken into custody near Wamego.

Eichem was also found to be in possession of stolen batteries. Law officials are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying any of these recovered batteries.

If anyone has recently had a battery stolen near the Louisville area, the sheriff’s office asks to contact Det. Derek Cid at 785-457-3353.

Eichem, 36, of Louisville, is currently being held at the Pottawatomie County Jail. His bond was set at $25,000.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating a case of criminal damage to property that occurred Jan. 27-30. A Case backhoe had three windows broken out and one cracked. The backhoe was parked in the 13000 block of McIntyre Road near Olsburg. Damage is estimated to be $2,500. Anyone who may have information on this crime is asked to contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353. Crime tips can also be left online at www.ptsheriff.com.