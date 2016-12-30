Manhattan-Ogden again picked 4th-best school district in Kansas

Local schools stacked up well in the latest rankings by website Niche.com for 2017.

The website, which analyzes school districts and colleges across the country, listed Manhattan-Ogden as the 4th-best school district in the state. Rock Creek school district was picked 7th-best and Wamego came in at No. 27 of the 272 districts ranked.

Randolph-Blue Valley was 12th.

Manhattan-Ogden was also ranked 4th-best in last year’s rankings, while Rock Creek moved up three spots. Wamego dropped from last year’s rankings where it was picked 15th-best.

Riley County USD 378 — the smallest of the bunch with just two schools — ranked 75th.

The website’s methodology factored the strength of academics, quality of teachers, school resources, the quality of student life, as well as student and parent reviews, in an attempt to measure the overall excellence of a district.

Manhattan-Ogden spends an average of $13,652 per student, according to the website’s findings. That’s above the national average of $11,890.

Manhattan-Ogden is also listed with a teacher-student ratio of 12:1, compared to the national average of 16:1. The district graded with “A’s” across the board in many categories, including an “A+” for “college readiness” and an “A” for its diversity.