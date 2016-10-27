Manhattan sales tax numbers up

October sales tax numbers for the city of Manhattan were impressive and described as “good” by City Finance Director Bernie Hayen. $970,635 were collected compared to $892,303 last year at the same time. That’s still lower though than the more than one million dollars collected in October of 2013 and 2014. It’s $74,219 more than budgeted for this month.

Hayen adds the October numbers actually reflect the amount collected in August. Accomodation and Food Services accounted for about two-thirds of the increase. And a payment from a cellular cable provider for $12,000 was a payment which did not appear last year.