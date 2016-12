“A nice way to finish the year” is the way Manhattan Finance director Bernie Hayen describes the end of year sales tax numbers for the city, with a 2% annual increase. Hayen adds that isn’t bad given what other communities across the state have experienced. And a ‘milestone’ was reached of exceeding $11 million in annual collections from the city’s one cent sales tax for the first time.

December numbers were also higher than the three previous years at $11,196,423.