McGruder to Play With Bobcats

After averaging 4.8 points and 16.6 minutes a game in NBA summer league play with the Orlando Magic, Rodney McGruder will now being play with the Charlotte Bobcats in the Las Vegas NBA summer league.

McGruder saw action in all five games that the Magic played in the Orlando summer league season. His best performance came in game one when he scored 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting in only 11 minutes on the floor.

Charlotte has played two games without McGruder so far in the Las Vegas summer league season. They take on the New York Knicks Monday at 3:00 p.m.

Jordan Henriquez averaged 4.3 points and 3.8 rebounds a game in 14.5 minutes of action for the Houston Rockets in the Orlando summer league. Henriquez saw the floor in four of the five Houston games, capped by a seven point, seven rebound performance against Oklahoma City on Friday.

It appears that Henriquez will be headed to the Rockets training camp in September. He tweeted the news to former teammate Curtis Kelly on Saturday.

Jordan Henriquez ‏@TooTall2KnoSo1 @CKadventure247 yeah you right bro.. But on a good note.. I just got invited to Houston Training camp.. I told em yes

Both McGruder and Henriquez are trying to make an NBA roster after going undrafted in June’s NBA draft.

