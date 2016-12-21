News Radio KMAN
Midnight car chase leads to arrest of robbery, homicide suspects in Geary County

Joshua Garcia, left, and Jamieson Townsend, right, were apprehended by authorities early Wednesday morning after a midnight car chase led to their arrest. Both are suspects for burglaries and a homicide in Mississippi. (Photos courtesy Geary County Sheriff’s Office)

A man and woman who evaded police were apprehended late Tuesday night after they crashed their vehicle and fled on foot near I-70 by McDowell Creek Road.

According to a press release from the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, authorities arrested 35-year-old Joshua Garcia of Biloxi, Miss., and 31-year-old Jamieson Townsend of Blue Springs, Mo. After their arrest it was found that the two were suspects in a string of pawn shop burglaries and robberies in the state of Mississippi — as well as suspects in a triple homicide robbery of a pawn shop in Jackson, Miss.

Just before midnight Tuesday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger for no registration displayed on I-70 near mile post 311 in Geary County. Just as contact was made with the driver, the vehicle sped away westbound on I-70. The deputy gave chase and the Charger exited at mile marker 306 (McDowell Creek Road) and took Roeser Road, which is a dead end.

The Charger wrecked and was inoperable. The driver — Garcia — took off on foot while Townsend remained with the vehicle.

Deputies set up a perimeter and searched the area, as well as farmsteads and outbuildings. At 7 a.m. while searching the area around the McDowell Creek Community Center — which is roughly a mile from the scene of the crash — Garcia was found hiding in the backseat of a vehicle and was taken into custody.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident, though there was some property damage at scene of the crash.

The suspects are being held at the Geary County Detention Center pending further investigation.

