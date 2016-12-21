Midnight car chase leads to arrest of robbery, homicide suspects in Geary County

A man and woman who evaded police were apprehended late Tuesday night after they crashed their vehicle and fled on foot near I-70 by McDowell Creek Road.

According to a press release from the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, authorities arrested 35-year-old Joshua Garcia of Biloxi, Miss., and 31-year-old Jamieson Townsend of Blue Springs, Mo. After their arrest it was found that the two were suspects in a string of pawn shop burglaries and robberies in the state of Mississippi — as well as suspects in a triple homicide robbery of a pawn shop in Jackson, Miss.

Just before midnight Tuesday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger for no registration displayed on I-70 near mile post 311 in Geary County. Just as contact was made with the driver, the vehicle sped away westbound on I-70. The deputy gave chase and the Charger exited at mile marker 306 (McDowell Creek Road) and took Roeser Road, which is a dead end.

The Charger wrecked and was inoperable. The driver — Garcia — took off on foot while Townsend remained with the vehicle.

Deputies set up a perimeter and searched the area, as well as farmsteads and outbuildings. At 7 a.m. while searching the area around the McDowell Creek Community Center — which is roughly a mile from the scene of the crash — Garcia was found hiding in the backseat of a vehicle and was taken into custody.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident, though there was some property damage at scene of the crash.

The suspects are being held at the Geary County Detention Center pending further investigation.