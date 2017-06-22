Moran, Roberts respond to Senate health care bill

Senate Republicans released a 142-page draft of their bill to eliminate much of the Affordable Care Act on Thursday morning.

The measure would cut and revamp Medicaid and repeal tax increases imposed on medical industry companies to pay for expanded coverage. The law would also end the tax penalty Obama’s statute imposes on people who don’t buy insurance in effect, ending the so-called individual mandate.

In a statement issued Thursday evening, Sen. Jerry Moran said he plans to vote on the measure with Kansas’ best interests in mind.

“We need to make certain that the things are important to Kansans are treated,” Moran said. “Healthcare, its affordability, and its access is improved — not diminished.”

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is hoping to push the measure through the Senate next week. Four Senate Republicans including Ted Cruz and Rand Paul said they plan to vote against the bill.

“Obamacare has caused problems for many people,” said Moran. “But I also know it needs to be replaced with something that improves the chances more Americans have access to affordable health care.”

Moran cited the cost of premiums and Medicaid coverage as two over his biggest concerns with the new proposal. He also would like to see pre-existing conditions remain. In order to win Moran’s vote, a new law would also have to come to the benefit of Kansas’ rural hospitals.

“Our healthcare providers in rural Kansas are hanging on by a thread, so what does this do to make certain that even if health care is affordable its still accessible?”

