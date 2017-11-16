Not guilty plea in Riley County murder case

The arraignment of a Manhattan man charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder was held earlier than originally scheduled this past Monday. As KMAN previously announced Steven Harris had been scheduled for a November 27th arraignment, but attorneys appeared in Riley County Court Monday and requested the arraignment be moved up and heard that day.

Harris entered a not guilty plea and the jury trial has been set for five days, to begin March 26th of next year in front of Judge Meryl Wilson.

Harris is the suspect in a deadly May shooting in the 2800 block of Nelson’s Landing in Manhattan, that resulted in the death of German Gonzalez-Garcia, 39. Also shot during the incident but surviving was Adrian Ortega.

