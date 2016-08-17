Old Arby’s demolished with a new chain to take its place

News Radio KMAN
The old Aggieville Arby’s was torn down recently. Coming soon in its place will be a Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen. The plans are set for the chain chicken restaurant to be built, and are now just awaiting a permit to be issued. Manhattan Building Manager, Brad Claussen says he expects this to be done soon.

