Old Arby’s demolished with a new chain to take its place

The old Aggieville Arby’s was torn down recently. Coming soon in its place will be a Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen. The plans are set for the chain chicken restaurant to be built, and are now just awaiting a permit to be issued. Manhattan Building Manager, Brad Claussen says he expects this to be done soon.
Old Arby’s demolished with a new chain to take its place1
