Outgoing senior commander to be honored at Fort Riley ceremony

FORT RILEY — Fort Riley will honor its outgoing acting senior commander of the First Infantry Division at a ceremony on Tuesday afternoon.
Brigadier General Patrick Frank assumed his duties at Fort Riley last October. He will next serve as the deputy commanding general of the Army Cadet Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Taking his place as the acting senior commander is Brigadier General William Turner, deputy commanding general for sustainment for the Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command – Operation Inherent Resolve, Baghdad.
Frank previously served as the deputy commanding general for support for the 1st Infantry Division, executive officer to the International Security Assistance Force / Operation Resolute Support commander and executive
officer to the vice chief of staff of the Army.
The Victory with Honors ceremony will include remarks by Frank, Turner and British Army Maj. Gen. Doug Chalmers, deputy commanding general, III Corps, Fort Hood, Texas. It starts at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Big Red One headquarters.