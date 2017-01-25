RCPD Activity Report 1/25/17

Jody Hildebrand, 38, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 500 block of N. Seth Child. Rd. yesterday afternoon. Hildebrand was arrested on a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. Hildebrand was denied bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Ronaldo Roberts, 53, of Ogden, was arrested in the 100 block of Ninth St. in Ogden last night. Roberts was arrested on two Geary County District Court warrants for aggravated failure to appear. Roberts’ total bond was set at $7,500.00. Roberts was not confined at the time of this report.

Paul Whitten, 41, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 700 block of Pebblebrook Cir yesterday at approximately 9:15 PM. Whitten was arrested for domestic battery, battery on law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement officer, and intimidation of a witness. Whitten’s bond was set at $5,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.