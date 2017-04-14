RCPD Activity Report 4/14/17

Officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan yesterday afternoon. Officers listed an 18 year old female as the victim when she reported she was raped by a male known to her sometime between Dec. 20, 2016 and January 20, 2017. Due to the nature of the crimes alleged, no additional information was released.

Cody Brown, 31, of Riley, was arrested in the 100 block of N. 4th St. Thursday at approximately 2:30 PM. Brown was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Brown’s bond was set at $5,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Darin Thomsen, 41, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 800 block of Vattier St. yesterday at approximately 9:15 PM. Thomsen was arrested on a Linn County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Thomsen was given no bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property (domestic related) in the northeast part of Manhattan on Thursday. Officers listed a 29 year old female as the victim when she reported that a 31 year old male known to her damaged a Samsung laptop, a table and 4 chairs, and various home appliances when he became upset with her. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,400.00. Sultan Alqahtani, 31, of Manhattan, was arrested for criminal damage to property. Alqahtani’s bond was set at $2,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.