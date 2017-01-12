RCPD Daily Activity Report 1/12/17

A Manhattan man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in east Manhattan. 33-year-old William Correia was arrested in the 300 block of East Poyntz Ave. on Wednesday at approximately 12:45 PM. Correia was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Correia’s bond was set at $9,600.

Officers filed a report for vehicle burglary in the 3000 block of Arbor Dr. on Wednesday night. 24-year-old Levi Daniels of Manhattan reported an unknown suspect entered his silver Jeep SUV over Tuesday night, and took a backpack., which according to Daniels held 3 pairs of prescription glasses, clothing, and 2 pairs of headphones. The total loss associated with this case is just shy of $3,000. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.