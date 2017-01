A 22-year-old Manhattan man faces two sex crime charges after his arrest Wednesday evening. John Gaver was taken into custody at 7 p.m. at the Riley County Police Law Enforcement Center on Seth Child. Gaver’s charges include criminal sodomy and indecent solicitation of a child. Bond has been set at $160,000. The charges listed appear to indicate an age for the alleged victim to be around 15-years-old.