RCPD Report 2/9/2017

Seung Lee, 43, of Fort Riley, Kansas, was arrested in the 100 block of E. Bluemont Ave. on February 8, 2017 at approximately 8:30 AM. Lee was arrested on a US Army arrest/detain order for deserter. Lee was given no bond and transferred to the custody of Fort Filey military police.

Laryy Anumodu, 24, of Fort Riley, Kansas, was arrested in the 200 block of Custer Rd. in Fort Riley, Kansas on February 8, 2017 at approximately 11:30 AM. Anumodu was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for forfeiture of appearance bond. Anumodu was issued no bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.