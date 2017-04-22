RCPD Report 4/22/2017

An Ogden man was arrested for rape charges late Friday afternoon.
35-year-old Rondal Michael Genzel was arrested by the Riley County Police Department in Ogden. According to his arrest report, the victim was younger than 14.
Genzel is confined in the Riley County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
A Manhattan man was arrested in a separate just after midnight Saturday for traffic and drug charges.
20-year-old Jacob Vestweber was arrested in the 6000 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard for possession of marijuana, DUI, driving while suspended and failure to stop at an accident.
Authorities tell KMAN the arrest is unrelated to a hit and run case that put a K-State student in the hospital on April 14th.
Vestweber is confined in the Riley County Jail on a $10,000 bond.