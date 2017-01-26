News Radio KMAN
Riley County commissioners vote to equalize pay

Local News, Riley County, Top Story

Riley County Commissioners Ron Wells, left, Marvin Rodriguez and Ben Wilson. (Staff photo by Brady Bauman)

After much debate Riley County commissioners approved 2-1 to equalize their salaries.

Newly-elected District 2 Commissioner Marvin Rodriguez, who was started at a lower starting salary than previous commissioner Robert Boyd, made a motion late in Thursday’s meeting to make the pay for all three commissioners the same.

Commission chairman Ron Wells seconded the motion. Commissioner Ben Wilson opposed.

All three commissioners will now make $43,403.62 — an amount it froze for the 2017 budget in July.

On Nov. 21, commissioners set the salary for Rodriguez at $39,643.78.

