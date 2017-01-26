Riley County commissioners vote to equalize pay

After much debate Riley County commissioners approved 2-1 to equalize their salaries.

Newly-elected District 2 Commissioner Marvin Rodriguez, who was started at a lower starting salary than previous commissioner Robert Boyd, made a motion late in Thursday’s meeting to make the pay for all three commissioners the same.

Commission chairman Ron Wells seconded the motion. Commissioner Ben Wilson opposed.

All three commissioners will now make $43,403.62 — an amount it froze for the 2017 budget in July.

On Nov. 21, commissioners set the salary for Rodriguez at $39,643.78.