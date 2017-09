Manhattan Firefighters were called to a structure fire on Dondee Drive early Friday morning. Investigators were reportedly on the scene. MFD indicates the home was vacant and damage is estimated at $5,000.

MFD Asst. Chief Sam Dameron tells KMAN the call came in shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Dondee and Davis. 2911 Dondee was the location. Dameron adds crews quickly extinguished the small fire.