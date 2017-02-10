The Game 2/10/17

Fun show for you today, Twitter fingers were on full display between a couple of former West Virginia players, the guys go over former K-Stater’s who they would hate to see in Twitter fights. Also, Kamau Stokes spoke to media and gave his take on how he has transitioned to the point guard position. Tyler and Grant take a look around the Big 12 and the bubble teams that hope to punch their ticket into the NCAA tournament. Finished with You Can’t Be Serious.

1 KSU plays WVU tomorrow morning

2 Match Game

3 Vegas not giving KSU a shot to win tomorrow

4 Which former KSU athletes would you hate seeing in a Twitter fight

5 Kamau Stokes improvement

6 Around the Big 12

7 Myles Garrett Skipping the Draft