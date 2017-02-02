News Radio KMAN
The Game 2/2/17

K-State men’s basketball dropped a must-win last night against TCU. Could this be the beginning of the end? Coach Snyder is quitting Twitter. John in Vegas returns. Plus, Cover 5 with Brady and You Can’t Be Serious.

      1 KSU basketball season changes course with TCU loss
      2 Can KSU win one of the next three games
      3 Cover 5 with Brady
      4 Coach Snyder says goodbye to Twitter
      5 Was last night the beginning of the end
      6 KSU football lands a solid 2017 recruiting class
      7 John in Vegas
      8 You Can't Be Serious
