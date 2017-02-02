The Game 2/2/17

K-State men’s basketball dropped a must-win last night against TCU. Could this be the beginning of the end? Coach Snyder is quitting Twitter. John in Vegas returns. Plus, Cover 5 with Brady and You Can’t Be Serious.
1 KSU basketball season changes course with TCU loss
2 Can KSU win one of the next three games
3 Cover 5 with Brady
4 Coach Snyder says goodbye to Twitter
5 Was last night the beginning of the end
6 KSU football lands a solid 2017 recruiting class
7 John in Vegas
8 You Can't Be Serious