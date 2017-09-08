The Game 9/8/17

John was completely wrong about Alex Smith last night. So John throws Alex Smith a parade. We preview the Big 12 weekend. Hear our interview earlier in the week with Kevin Lockett, Powercat Gameday blogger Cole Manbeck and Kellis Robinett. Plus, You Can’t Be Serious.



0:00 – Alex Smith Parade

12:15 – Big 12 games tomorrow

23:00 – Alex Smith parade part two

28:39 – Ridiculous Pats fan in Aggieville last night

35:48 – Interview with Kevin Lockett

44:37 – Interview with Cole Manbeck

55:02 – Interview with Kellis Robinett

1:05:20 – You Can’t Be Serious