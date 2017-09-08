The Game 9/8/17

John was completely wrong about Alex Smith last night. So John throws Alex Smith a parade. We preview the Big 12 weekend. Hear our interview earlier in the week with Kevin Lockett, Powercat Gameday blogger Cole Manbeck and Kellis Robinett. Plus, You Can’t Be Serious.
0:00 – Alex Smith Parade
12:15 – Big 12 games tomorrow
23:00 – Alex Smith parade part two
28:39 – Ridiculous Pats fan in Aggieville last night
35:48 – Interview with Kevin Lockett
44:37 – Interview with Cole Manbeck
55:02 – Interview with Kellis Robinett
1:05:20 – You Can’t Be Serious