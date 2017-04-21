Three arrested in rural MHK drug bust

On Monday evening, members of the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by members of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks executed three search warrants in the rural Manhattan area of Pottawatomie County. Three arrests were made and approximately nine pounds of marijuana was seized.

67-year-old Robert E. Snyder and 42-year-old Brian D. Greer were both arrested on a variety of charges including possession of marijuana with intent to sell. Sandra S. Snyder, 70, was taken into custody for possession of marijuana was released on a $1,000 bond. The search warrants were served on residences on Canary Lane, Sparrow Lane and Elbo View Drive northeast of Manhattan as the result of an ongoing investigation into illegal drug use and sales in the Pottawatomie County.

In addition to the marijuana, cash and firearms were seized.