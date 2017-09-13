Update: Clay Center woman in serious condition

Updated: Wednesday, 12:05 p.m.

An elderly Clay Center woman is in serious condition, according to a spokesperson at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, after her car struck a semi truck across Academy Sports in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.

Karen Dyson, 78, was taken to the hospital after crossing westbound lanes in her car and striking a Peterbuilt semi truck on the inside lane, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. A spokesperson at Via Christi in Manhattan said she was transported from there to Topeka for further treatment.

The truck was driven by 28-year-old Todd Dunstan of Beloit. He was uninjured.

Both were wearing seatbelts.

The accident closed that section of Highway 24 for nearly an hour.