Vietnam veteran gets VIP treatment at Country Stampede

Bill Miller, who was an E-5 in the Navy between 1968 and 1970, was selected by Big & Rich at Thursday night’s Country Stampede festivities near Manhattan to be recognized as their VIP guest. Assistant Tour Manager Chi Chi tells KMAN Big & Rich seeks out a Vietnam Veteran at all their performances in honor of their song “8th of November,” a date in 1965 when 49 American soldiers lost their lives in Operation Hump.

The 173rd Airborne Brigade on “Operation Hump”, war zone “D” in Vietnam, were ambushed by over 1200 VC. Big & Rich friend, Niles Harris, retired after 25 years with the United States Army. He gave Big Kenny his top hat, and was one of the wounded who lived. This song is his story.

Miller was honored and surprised to be selected, telling KMAN he was “thrilled to death.”

Thomas Rhett was another featured guest Thursday night.

The festivities continue through Saturday, with The Brothers Osborne and Chris Stapleton Friday and Old Dominion and Alan Jackson Saturday. There are other stages, with Manhattan native Stewart Ray in the songwriters tent at five p.m. Saturday. Not much information at this time, but an apparent aggravated battery case at Country Stampede reportedly led to someone being lifeflighted from the festival grounds Thursday. Pottawatomie County Sheriff Greg Riat confirmed there was an altercation, with two suspects taken into custody. Further details are expected later.