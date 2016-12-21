Wamego Commissioners finish the year

The Wamego City Commission opened the last meeting of 2016 with a Public Hearing. At Tuesday’s meeting, City Manager Merl Page reviewed the petition for the Hearing at the request of Bluestem Electric. The Public Hearing was to vacate a street (Shanote Lane) for development in the eastern most part of the Industrial Park. With no opposition, a motion was made to approve the ordinance by a vote of 5 to 0.

In related business, an ordinance was required to annex the above property into the City of Wamego. The property is a narrow strip that runs on the East side of the Industrial Park that squares up the lot. The vote was 5 to 0.

Also, as a result of the above annexation, a resolution was necessary to set the Territorial Limits to the City of Wamego, which passed by a vote of 5 to 0

In addition, Bluestem requested a Service Territory review since they are in the utility business, and requested to service their own load. A motion was made to authorize the Mayor, City Manager or City Clerk to authorize documents to allow Bluestem to service their own load. Approval was given by vote of 5 to 0.

The Wamego City Commission approved other issues presented. At Tuesday’s meeting, City Manager Merl Page presented an ordinance for the Final Plat (replat) recently approved by the Planning Commission. The property is located at 1200 and 1202 3rd Street. Approval was given by a vote of 5 to 0.

In other business:

The Commission approved the change of the State’s liquor licensing renewals from annually to every 2 years.Page noted that with this change, the fees would double.

The Commission approved the 6 Cereal Malt Beverage License renewal applications for 2017.

Page said these renewals require annual renewal because they are City rather than State, and are conditional on reviews by Police and Fire Department reviews.

The Commission approved the 2017 Merit Plan for those that qualify, a 3% increase, and with an outstanding review, a 3 ½ percent increase.

The Commission approved the purchase of a battery system for the Power Plant for a cost of $11,060 and a charger at a cost of $3,920.Three proposals were submitted.

The Commission approved the replacement of a Pickup for the Street Department at a cost of $32,980.While $32,000 was budgeted for the ¾ ton used PU, Page said there was ample budged capacity to make the purchase. The vote was 5 to 0.

The Commission approved renewing the City’s annual membership in the Flint Hills Regional Council.

(This will be Joyce Mermis’ last submission as a reporter for KMAN. She will be missed!)