Wamego man arrested in storage unit burglary

A Wamego man was arrested on charges related to a storage unit burglary Monday night. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a burglary in progress at a self-storage facility in the 102356 block Military Trail Road in eastern Manhattan. Deputies spoke with the victim at the scene, who caught the suspect in their unit allegedly stealing items.

Using a description provided by the victim, the sheriff’s department arrested 29-year-old William Haman at State Lake 2 in western Pottawatomie county. The sheriff’s department recovered the stolen items on scene, as well as a pickup that had been reported stolen by the Topeka Police Department.