Rowers survive boat flips

Emergency crews to were called to the Wildcat Marina at Tuttle Creek Lake Thursday as a precaution. The call came in shortly after 9 a.m. of two boats capsizing, with several emergency crews responding including the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Riley County EMS, Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, Tuttle Creek State Park, and Manhattan and Blue Township Fire Departments.

All boaters and coaches were out of the water by the time crews arrived.

The boaters were of the Manhattan Junior Crew, an independent club for rowers outside Manhattan High School and is composed of high school-aged rowers.