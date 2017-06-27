Wheat harvest wrapping up in the area, 50 percent complete statewide

Wheat harvest is nearly complete in the region and yields have been favorable.

Dan Higgins, the manger of the Farmway Coop in Leonardville, said harvest in the area is 90 percent complete as of Tuesday. Higgins reported yields that have ranged anywhere from 40-60 bushels per acre and test weights averaging 61 pounds per bushel.

Wheat prices in Leonardville were $3.84 per bushel Tuesday.

According to the National Agricultural Statistics Service in a release from the Associated Press Tuesday, 48 percent of the wheat crop has been harvested in the state, about average for this time of year.

About 87 percent of the wheat grown in southeast Kansas is now in the bin, with about 81 percent harvested in south-central Kansas and 64 percent in central Kansas.

Cutting has now started in the northwest part of the state where just 2 percent of the crop has been cut.

The agency rated wheat condition as 23 percent poor to very, with 31 percent listed as fair. About 40 percent is in good and 6 percent excellent condition.