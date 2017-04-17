Wildcat Insider 4/17/17

K-State Athletics has named a new athletic director. Hear a one-on-one interview between John Kurtz and new AD Gene Taylor. We preview this weekend’s Purple & White Spring Game. Plus, hear an interview with KSU running back Alex Barnes.
1 KSU hires Gene Taylor as the new AD
2 Preview of Spring Game
3 KSU baseball steals a game from Texas Tech
4 Preview of the Powercat Auction on Friday
5 One on one interview with Gene Taylor
6 Possible contract extension for Weber & Spring Game
7 Interview with Alex Barnes
8 A look at the week ahead