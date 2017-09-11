Wildcat Insider 9/11/17

K-State rolls Charlotte 55-7 on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Hear from Coach Snyder as he spoke at today’s Big 12 coaches’ teleconference and RB Alex Barnes from after the game. Athletic Director Gene Taylor calls in. Update on KSU volleyball and soccer. Plus, a look at the upcoming Big 12 schedule.



0:00 – K-State football earns 2nd win

11:20 – Snyder impressed with secondary/Jesse Ertz audio

22:44 – Volleyball & Soccer update

30:54 – Thank you very much, Oklahoma

36:12 – Injury updates/Comments from Alex Barnes

47:10 – Interview with AD Gene Taylor

57:58 – Vandy has started very well in 2017

67:36 – Big 12 schedule this week