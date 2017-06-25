300 motorcycles show up for special birthday celebration

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It was a special second birthday for Sawyer Baldwin of Manhattan. Earlier this week Sawyer’s Mom Ashley Baldwin put out a notice to motorcycle riders in the area that her son was obsessed with motorcycles, loving the sound pipes make. She added Sawyer is “non-verbal with a sensory processing disorder as well as lots of red flags for Autism.”

Ashley Baldwin asked motorcycle riders out for a Sunday ride to PLEASE ride by the Blue Earth Plaza splash park between one and three p.m. and let their throttles roll back as that was where Sawyer’s birthday party would be.

And despite rainy weather, motorcycle riders turned out in full force–with at least 300 motorcycles there from Manhattan and surrounding communities–as far away as Abilene. And many came bearing gifts…with toddler-sized motorcycles, hand-held sized motorcycles, vests, and other clothing for the special birthday boy.

Ashley Baldwin tells KMAN it was “exciting” and not something she expected at all. While “so overwhelming,” she mentioned the road block assistance, Riley County Police, with an officer taking a picture with Sawyer in the middle of the street, and bikers from all over. She added she loved how everyone in the community came together and with “how much negative has been in our community, this is something positive and it’s so special.”