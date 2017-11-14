Adrian Rodriguez named to new Kansas State University diversity position

Following a national search, Adrian Rodriguez will become Kansas State University’s associate vice president for student life for diversity and multicultural student affairs, effective Dec. 4.

“I am pleased with the search committee’s selection of Adrian Rodriguez as K-State’s first associate vice president for student life for diversity and multicultural student affairs,” said President Richard Myers. “Adrian will serve a critical leadership role to promote a culture at Kansas State University where all students are able to thrive and be engaged.”

Since 2008, Rodriguez has been the vice president for student development services at Tarrant County College, Trinity River Campus in Fort Worth, Texas, where he has led and coordinated student retention and success programs. In addition, he created intercultural student engagement centers on all six campuses of the Tarrant County College system.

“Adrian is a listener, advocate and visionary, which will help drive engagement and student success at K-State,” said Pat Bosco, vice president for student life and dean of students. “He has repeatedly demonstrated leadership in student life and multicultural programs in his previous positions and has been successful in raising money, bringing people together and advocating for students to give them a stronger voice. He is a great fit for the K-State culture.”

Rodriguez will provide strategic leadership for university strategies to increase recruitment, matriculation, support, retention and graduation of multicultural students. He will collaborate with many departments, offices and academic units to develop programs and services to enhance students’ academic, social and emotional success.

“It is an absolute honor to be joining the K-State family,” Rodriguez said. “Being a part of a university committed to creating a welcoming, safe and inclusive environment for all students is exactly the place my family and I want to be and K-State embodies that very spirit. I am eager to work hand in hand with the great students, faculty and staff of Kansas State University.”

In addition to his leadership at Tarrant, Rodriguez served as dean of student life at Butler Community College in El Dorado from 2004-2008; and dean of students from 2002-2004, registrar from 2003-2004, dean of men from 1999-2002, director of student activities from 2000-2002 and director of residence life from 1999-2000, all at Lon Morris College in Jacksonville, Texas. Rodriguez has received many awards and recognitions for his work in higher education, including the National Distinguished College Administrator Award from Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and the Outstanding First Year Student Advocate Award from the National Resource Center for The First Year Experience and Students in Transition.

With expected graduation in May 2018, Rodriguez is a doctoral candidate in student affairs in higher education at Kansas State University. He earned his master’s degree in educational administration from Texas A&M University, Kingsville and his bachelor’s degree in environmental design from Texas A&M University, College Station.

Rodriguez serves on many committees associated with his current position, including the Diversity and Inclusion Council, Intercultural Student Engagement Advisory Council and Strategic Enrollment Management Committee. He currently serves as chair of the Advisory Council for the Texas Education Consortium for Male Students of Color. He is a member of several national and state associations, including the Association of Title IX Administrators, National Academic Advising Association, American College Personnel Association, Texas Association of Chicanos in Higher Education and Texas Association for Community College Student Affairs Administrators.