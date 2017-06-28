City, USD 383 enter into facilities agreement ahead of November ballot question

USD 383 board members approved an agreement between the school district and city of Manhattan at Wednesday’s board of education meeting at the Robinson Education Center, 2031 Poyntz Ave.

The November election is just months away, and city administration and USD 383 officials are hoping for a favorable outcome on a quarter-cent quality of life sales tax question.

An approved agreement between the city and USD 383 officially allows the city to build gymnasiums at Susan B. Anthony Middle School and Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School, and also improve the ball diamonds at CiCo Park. A second part of the agreement states the city and district will work together to allow the Manhattan Parks and Rec full usage of the facilities outside school hours.

Assistant superintendent Eric Reid said the agreement was drafted based on legal counsel from both sides.

Board members had questions about how use of the facilities will be determined during the school year when USD 383 activities take precedence.

“I understand the complexities of the scheduling of schools,” said Eddie Eastes, Manhattan Parks and Recreation director. “That’s something our administrations are going to have to work out – so it’s gonna vary.”

In other business, Clint Hibbs from BG Consultants rehashed some information the board already knew regarding the ongoing long range facilities planning. The district is growing at a steady pace. Hibbs said the district can expect an enrollment of 7,400 students by 2037, which is nearly 2,000 more students than the district currently has. According to Hibbs, the lack of new space at elementary schools is an area of particular concern the district’s elementary schools may be over 90% occupied.

Hibbs reiterated a previous recommendation when he said the district should explore the options of either adding onto existing elementary schools, or finding land in eastern Manhattan to expand on.

In other business, the board discussed the appointment of new officers. Member Darrell Edie voiced an interest in being board president, while Dave Colburn and Curt Herrman said they would like to be vice president. Leah Fliter, the last of the four remaining board members who will not be leaving following the November election, did not want a chair.