Commission approves 2018 City/University Special Projects Fund

Manhattan City Commissioners voted to approve eight new items to be incorporated into the budget for the 2018 City/University Special Projects Fund, but not without some controversy. Assistant city manager Kiel Mangus told commissioners about the seven items that were recommended for approval but the special projects committee. The projects include updates to the main campus and along the North Campus Corridor.
The special fund was created in 1994 after the city annexed Kansas State University, and the projects being funded must be deemed to be of mutual benefit to the community and university.
According to Mangus, an eighth item was recommended to not be approved. Many committee members did not wish to see city/university funding go to the development of Grand Mere Parkway. There is currently an ongoing four-year agreement where the fund provides money that directly aids the parkway and Colbert Hills. After discussion, commissioners voted to approve the 2018 City/University Special Projects Fund with all eight items included in the agreement.