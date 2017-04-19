Commission approves 2018 City/University Special Projects Fund

Manhattan City Commissioners voted to approve eight new items to be incorporated into the budget for the 2018 City/University Special Projects Fund, but not without some controversy. Assistant city manager Kiel Mangus told commissioners about the seven items that were recommended for approval but the special projects committee. The projects include updates to the main campus and along the North Campus Corridor.

The special fund was created in 1994 after the city annexed Kansas State University, and the projects being funded must be deemed to be of mutual benefit to the community and university.