Commission hears sports marketing report

A new study funded by the Manhattan Convention and Visitors Bureau will help Manhattan City Commissioners entice sports competitions to the community in the coming years.

Mark Jackson from Visibility Sports Marketing encouraged commissioners to develop an annual sports marketing plan that aids the city in bolstering its profile as a destination for future sporting events. Jackson said right now Manhattan could do a better job of supporting community leagues, because certain teams from Manhattan currently travel to Kansas City or Salina to participate in activities which could be hosted in the Little Apple.

Jackson said as long as the city focuses on strategic planning and capitol improvements, it should have an easy time bringing more activities to the community.

Commissioners also approved July 11 as the date for a public hearing date for the creation of a benefit district in the alley of the 1100 block of Ratone and Bertrand.