Denison and Claflin to open; access restricted to Anderson

Update to the Denison and Claflin intersection construction:

Changes Thursday, June 29:

Connecting water lines near Anderson Avenue will result in local access only conditions at the intersection of Denison Avenue and Anderson Avenue. Traffic will be restricted on Denison to only those accessing the K-State Alumni Center and St. Isidore’s Catholic Church ADA-accessible parking. Regular parking for St. Isidore’s Catholic Church on K-State’s Lot D1 will have access off of Sunset Avenue during this time. This restriction will remain in place for approximately 2 weeks.

Changes Friday, June 30:

The intersection of Denison and Claflin will reopen to traffic on the north, west and east legs of the intersection on Friday. Eastbound and westbound traffic will be able to flow freely through the intersection. The south leg of the intersection will remain closed. Detours will remain in place for northbound and southbound traffic accessing Denison south of Claflin.

Access to Denison south of Claflin:

The Platt Street intersection will be open through July 4 , then closed for street repairs.

, then closed for street repairs. The College Heights intersection is currently closed for street repairs but will reopen next week as the access point for Denison while Platt is closed.

The west side of the Hunting and Denison intersection is closed through next week.

Please obey all posted traffic control, slow down and use caution in the area. The entire Denison Avenue project is scheduled to complete by mid-August.