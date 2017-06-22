Investigation continues in attempted murder case

The Riley County Police Department Is seeking assistance from the public to locate Deshawn Lee Terry regarding an attempted homicide. RCPD authorities believe Terry may have information pertaining to the attempted homicide of Anthony Williams Jr., which occurred on June 15. As KMAN reported at that time, 29 year old Williams of Manhattan was found Thursday night in the 1,000 block of Fremont Street, with wounds consistent with being stabbed.

Police say Terry also has an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. Those with information on the whereabouts of Terry, are asked to contact the Riley County Police Department at 537-2112 or call the Riley County Crimestoppers at 539-2112 or toll free at 1-800-222-8477