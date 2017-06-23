News Radio KMAN
K-113 interchange construction to enter new phase

The diverging diamond interchange project, which has been funded partially by KDOT, will be complete later this year.

More changes are coming at the K-18 and K-113 intersection where a diverging diamond interchange is being constructed. On Tuesday, the construction project will shift to the second phase of a five phase construction process. Traffic will be shifted onto the westernmost lanes as construction begins on the eastern lanes of Seth Child Road.. One lane each of northbound and southbound traffic will remain through the work area. 

Access to Allison Avenue from Seth Child Road remains closed, but Allison Avenue remains open to through traffic.

 

