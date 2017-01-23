K-State police respond to gunshot incident in residence hall

A Kansas State University student was transported on Sunday to an area hospital for injuries from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The KSU police department was called to a student’s room in Goodnow Hall at 8:10 p.m. Sunday night for a report of a medical situation. On arrival, police determined the injury was related to a firearm discharge. Police also are investigating criminal charges for the 19-year-old male student involved in the incident. University policy prohibits the possession of firearms in residence halls.

The name of the student has not been released and his last known condition was listed as stable. There is no ongoing threat to the university community. Because of the current investigation, no further information will be released.

The Kansas State University Office of Student Life and Counseling Services offer counseling and assistance to students and employees.