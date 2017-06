A 73-year-old man serving time with the Kansas Department of Corrections on Riley County rape and aggravated kidnapping convictions has been rEleased from custody after 30 years. Nordell Glover was released last week and reportedly is staying in the Sedgwick County Area.

Glover was sentenced in 1987 on the Riley County charges. He was held at several facilities throughout the years, ending up at El Dorado the last four years.