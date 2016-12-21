Legislators visit with USD 383 board members

A special work session at the Robinson Education Center brought some special guests to the table preceding Wednesday’s USD 383 board of education meeting. The Capitol Building will be bustling with the energy of a new session in just three weeks, and board members had the opportunity to discuss school finance with the elected officials representing Manhattan at the state level. At the table on Wednesday night were representatives Sidney Carlin and Tom Phillips, of Manhattan, representative Susie Swanson, of Clay Center, senator Tom Hawk, of Manhattan, and state board of education representative Deena Horst, of Salina.

Although school funding has been a piping hot topic of years now, legislators all carried one resounding message: a replacement for block grants is expected, but unclear at this point. Swanson said at this point, it’s unclear who will even be writing the new plan or budget given the recent separation of higher education at K-12 committees. There are many other issues facing legislators before any action, including an impending supreme court decision. Swanson said she does not believe legislators will act until the supreme court has issued a final ruling on equalization.

“I think there have been plenty of ideas, so let’s sit down now and get busy on it,” Swanson said.

Carlin echoed Swanson’s remarks, although Carlin said a non-partisan effort needs to be made in order for both Republicans and Democrats to be willing to come together. Phillips said he is less eager to see an immediate replacement for block grants, noting he would rather see a slow and effective plan be executed that will be more effective in the future.

Board members had their own requests for the enclave of legislators. Extraordinary needs funding for military students is a top priority in the district, with many of the board members noting the district enrollment fluctuates throughout the year as military families come and go. Currently, block grant funding does not address this.

The group of legislators had little good news for board members besides the stagnant funding argument. Earlier in the year the sale of assets from the Kansas Bioscience Authority was approved with the intent for these funds to be applied to education, however, the revenue collected from this endeavor is expected to be much less than originally anticipated.

Following the work session was the regularly scheduled USD 383 board of education meeting for Dec. 21. Board members approved multiple items including a new lighting project for the parking lot at Marlatt Elementary along with a new special education teacher at Northview elementary. Officials from Manhattan Parks and Rec as well as B & G Consultants, Inc., addressed the board about an upcoming partnership with the district. Plans are being made for renovations and additions to athletic facilities at Cico Park and Eisenhower middle school.