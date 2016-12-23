Manhattan Regional Airport now operating out of expanded terminal

The second phase of the terminal expansion project at Manhattan Regional Airport (MHK) is now substantially complete, and operations began Friday (Dec. 23) out of the new area.

Passengers using MHK over the holidays can expect a new baggage carousel, a larger hold room and revolving doors out of the secure room that do not allow re-entry. A new meet-and-greet area is available for those meeting travelers through MHK. The loading and unloading area in front of the terminal is also open.

“There’s still some finishing touches and rearranging that will happen within the terminal now that both phases are connected,” said Jesse Romo, airport director. “But our holiday travelers will be the first ones to see how it all ties together.”

The first phase of the project was completed in February 2015. The second phase brings the total footprint of the terminal to 42,000 square feet to accommodate projected growth through 2030. Federal Aviation Administration grants funded approximately 75% of the $18 million project.

The airport plans to host an open house in 2017 for the public to see the completed facility.