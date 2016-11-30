Mascot forum draws large crowd

Emotion and energy were abundant last night in Manhattan high school’s Rezac Auditorium. After months of conversation and rhetoric, a public input session gave more than thirty community members a chance to address the board of education regarding their personal feelings about the indian mascot which has represented the school since 1940.

2016 is not the first time the controversial mascot has drawn the ire of community members, as attempts to change the mascot in 1970, 1991, and 2001 fell short. Manhattan had been buzzing with new conversation since earlier in the year when a group known as ReImage MHK began holding meetings and speaking with district officials.

Advocates from the opposite side of the issue became active as well, include Duke Prentup of Boulder, Colorado. Prentup is the son of former MHS coach Frank Prentup, for whom the mascot is intended to honor. The younger Prentup spoke first at Wednesday night’s forum, saying his father, who was lovingly referred to as “Chief,” would be deeply offended if the school were to remove the mascot honoring his heritage and character. Prentup spoke for 20 minutes before four other groups were given the floor.

Members of MHS Student Government advocated for both sides of the issue. Gabriella Radina spoke on behalf of 84% of the student body which would like to see the district retain the current mascot. Radina noted the rich native history throughout the region as well as the character traits Prentup is rumoured to have instilled among his students and players. Younger representatives from student government spoke including Isaac Cerrell, who said some students had anonymously replied to a recent survey with vulgar and racist comments. Cerrell noted 56 respondents said they feel uncomfortable with the current mascot, and 215 others would like to see change.

Joe Sanders and Laverne Bitsie-Baldwin spoke on behalf of ReImage MHK, which has been the cause of much of the year’s discussion. Sanders and Baldwin delivered scientific research regarding the impact of stereotypes on student learning, along with how they see Native culture being misrepresented as a result of the MHS indian.

Mike Smith, a K-State professor, represented a group of more than 1,000 alumni and citizens who are in favor of keeping the mascot. Smith’s “retain” movement would like to see stronger implementation of Native American history in the Manhattan high curriculum.

After the four groups spoke for 15 minutes, the floor was opened up to a lottery system in which residents filled out their information and had it drawn at random. More than 30 people were allowed to speak for three minutes, as Brian Jordan from the Kansas Association of Schoolboards moderated the forum.

The board members were unavailable for comment following Wednesday night’s input session. They will convene and take a vote on the issue at their meeting on Dec. 7.

KMAN’s Cathy Dawes spoke with USD 383 Board of Education President Marcia Rozell about the issue. The full interview is available below.