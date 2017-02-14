MATC up for re-accreditation this May

Manhattan Area Technical College (MATC) will undergo a comprehensive evaluation visit May 1st-3rd by a team representing The Higher Learning

The Higher Learning Commission (HLC) is one of six accrediting agencies in the United States that provide institutional accreditation on a regional basis by evaluating an entire institution and accredititing it as a whole. The HLC accredits approximately 1,100 institutions of higher education in a nineteen-state region. The HLC is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

For the past year and half, MATC has been engaged in a process of self-study, addressing the HLC’s requirements and criteria for accreditation. The evaluation team will visit the institution to gather evidence that the self-study is thorough and accurate. The team will recommend to the Commission a continuing status for the college; following a review process, the Commission itself will take the final action.

MATC received continuing accreditation by the Commission in 2010 at the Associate degree level.

The public is invited to submit comments regarding the college to the following address:

Public Comment on Manhattan Area Technical College

Higher Learning Commission

230 South LaSalle Street, Suite 7-500

Chicago, IL 60604-1411

The public may also submit comments on HLC’s website at www.hlcommission.org/comment

Comments must address substantive matters related to the quality of the institution or its academic programs. Written, signed comments must be received by April 1, 2017.